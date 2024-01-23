Triumph Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.6 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $123 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $106.1 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.1 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $418.3 million.

