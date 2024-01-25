TriCo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $26.1 million. The…

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $26.1 million.

The Chico, California-based bank said it had earnings of 78 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The holding company for Tri Counties Bank posted revenue of $131.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $102.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $117.4 million, or $3.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $418.1 million.

