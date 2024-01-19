Travelers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.63…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.63 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $6.99. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $7.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.04 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $10.93 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.94 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.91 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.99 billion, or $12.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.47 billion.

