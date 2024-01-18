Top Nuts for Better Health

If you’re looking to eat a more plant-forward diet, reduce risk for chronic disease, help you maintain a healthy weight…

If you’re looking to eat a more plant-forward diet, reduce risk for chronic disease, help you maintain a healthy weight and add delicious flavor and texture to your meals and snacks, you may want to add more nuts into your diet.

Reams of research over several decades point to the amazing health benefits of incorporating nuts into your meals and snacks every day. Considered nutritional all-stars, nuts provide nutrient-rich plant-based protein, unsaturated fats, essential vitamins and minerals, fiber, antioxidants and oodles of other bioactive compounds.

The Mediterranean diet, long considered one of the healthiest ways to eat, recommends enjoying nuts daily. Studies show that those who eat more nuts have reduced risk for obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers and other age-related conditions linked to systemic inflammation. One population-based study reported in Current Developments in Nutrition reported that individuals who ate nuts had smaller waists, reduced risk for obesity and improved cardiovascular markers.

Here are five of the healthiest tree nuts and their health and nutritional benefits and some of the best ways to incorporate them into your meals and snacks.

Healthiest Nuts to Eat

Macadamias

Serving: 1 oz, ~10 to 12 nuts

— 200 calories.

— 22 grams fat (3.5 grams saturated).

— 4 grams carbohydrate.

— 2 grams fiber.

— 2 gram protein.

Plan on seeing more macadamia nuts in supermarkets and incorporated into recipes, as the supply has increased. Rich, creamy and delicious, chefs and culinarians predict macadamia nuts will be an in-demand ingredient in 2024.

Nutritionally, macadamias are often enjoyed by those who follow a low-carbohydrate or plant-based lifestyle. Macadamias are rich in beneficial monounsaturated fats and are an excellent source of flavonoids and other phytonutrients that can help to support heart health and tamp down inflammation. They are also a good source of essential nutrients, including iron, niacin, magnesium, fiber, manganese, selenium and potassium.

One study published in the Journal of Nutrition reported that study participants who ate 1.5 ounces of macadamia nuts daily experienced lower total and harmful LDL-cholesterol levels, compared to a control diet that didn’t include macadamias in their diet.

How to enjoy macadamias:

The buttery texture of macadamias makes them a great option to make macadamia butter. Chopped and toasted, macadamias make a delicious crust for fish and poultry. Use them in quick breads and other baked goods, and they’re a great addition to many paleo and low-carb recipes.

Pistachios

Serving: 1 oz, ~49 nuts

— 160 calories.

— 13 grams fat (1.5 grams saturated).

— 8 grams carbohydrate.

— 3 grams fiber.

— 6 grams protein.

The good source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats counts of these tiny green nuts are beneficial to help keep you satisfied for longer. The unique hue of pistachios also signals that they provide antioxidants. In addition, pistachios are a good or excellent source of several essential nutrients including fiber, copper, thiamin, vitamin B6 and phosphorus.

How to enjoy:

The rich and buttery flavor of pistachios makes them perfect to enjoy on their own as a snack. They’re also a great topper for salads and cooked veggies, desserts, pasta and a crust on fish, poultry or to encrust fish and poultry. Make delicious pistachio pesto and use it as a salad dressing, pizza or pasta sauce, soup garnish or dip for bread or veggies.

Walnuts

Serving: 1 oz, ~14 halves

— 190 calories.

— 18 grams fat (1.5 grams saturated).

— 4 grams carbohydrate.

— 2 grams fiber.

— 4 grams protein.

Walnuts are the oldest known tree nut, dating back to 7,000 B.C. Walnuts are the only tree nut to provide an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acid, linolenic acid, with 2.5 grams per serving.

Walnuts are good or excellent sources of several important nutrients, including manganese, copper and magnesium. One study recently published in the journal Nutrients reported that using chopped walnuts in lieu of meat in one’s diet may improve the overall diet quality and increased intake of omega-3 ALA, fiber, magnesium and copper. Another study reported in Nutrients reported that walnuts may help protect against heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, dementia, oxidative stress and inflammation.

How to enjoy:

Versatile, nutritious, and delicious, walnuts are an excellent plant-based protein option that works well with a variety of sweet or savory flavors. Try replacing ground beef with chopped or pulsed walnuts in recipes like meatballs, meatloaf or tacos. Toasted walnuts are a delicious addition to salads, pasta and oatmeal. Try toasting with savory seasonings like mushrooms for a meatier flavor.

Almonds

Serving: 1 oz, ~23 nuts.

— 160 calories.

— 14 grams fat (1 gram saturated).

— 6 grams carbohydrate.

— 4 grams fiber.

— 6 grams protein.

Almonds are a good source of plant-based protein and high source of fiber, and just one serving provides half of the vitamin E you need in a day. Other nutrients almonds provide include magnesium, manganese, riboflavin, phosphorus and copper. Decades worth of studies show how almonds can improve heart health, exercise performance, skin health, gut health, diabetes and more.

Recent research demonstrates that almonds may help with exercise recovery. One study published in Frontiers in Nutrition reported that participants who included about 2 ounces of almonds daily to their diet reduced post-exercise fatigue and experienced increased leg and lower back strength and reduced muscle damage, compared to those who didn’t include almonds in their diet.

Not only are almonds a great addition to your workout routine, but they also have many benefits when it comes to skin health. Another recent study published in the journal Nutrients found that daily consumption of almonds reduced wrinkle severity and skin pigmentation (uneven skin tone) among postmenopausal women study participants.

How to enjoy:

Almonds are a great snacking nut on their own or roasted with sweet or savory seasonings. Use them to create healthful energy bars and balls, delicious pesto or pie crust. Toasted, sliced almonds are perfect to add to your salads or combine with cooked veggies for an added crunch.

Cashews

Serving: 1 oz, ~18 nuts.

— 160 calories.

— 19 grams fat (1 gram saturated).

— 6 grams carbohydrate.

— 4 grams fiber.

— 4 grams protein.

Nutritionally, cashews are a good or excellent source of iron, phosphorus, copper, manganese, and zinc. Cashews provide more filling fiber than most tree nuts. The one-two punch of fiber and protein makes them a satisfying option for noshing between meals. One study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reported that among study participants who incorporated cashews into a typical American diet experienced decreased total and LDL-cholesterol. Another study reported in The British Journal of Nutrition reported that the addition of cashews to a calorie-controlled diet resulted in a greater reduction in total body fat, increases in lean body mass and improved blood vessel function compared to the same calorie-controlled diet without cashews.

How to enjoy:

Cashews are a great addition to Asian-inspired main dishes, like cashew chicken lettuce wraps, cashew shrimp or Asian chicken salad, but their buttery, nutty flavor and texture work well in a variety of recipes. Try them in no-bake protein balls, blend and use as a base for salad dressing and sprinkle them in hearty, wild rice soup.

