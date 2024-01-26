Tompkins: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported net income of $15 million…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported net income of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

The Ithaca, New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.05 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $99.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.5 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $219.8 million.

