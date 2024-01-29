TKO Group, iRobot fall; SoFi Technologies, McGrath rise, Monday, 1/29/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday: iRobot Corp. (IRBT), down…

iRobot Corp. (IRBT), down $1.44 to $15.55.

Amazon abandoned its proposed acquisition of the Roomba vacuum maker.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), up $1.49 to $9.11.

The personal finance company and online bank beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC), up $10.74 to $122.49.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is buying the business-to-business rental company.

TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO), $2.50 $84.04.

Wrestling icon Vince McMahon resigned from the board of WWE’s parent company.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), up $2.24 to $54.29.

The agribusiness giant raised its dividend by 11 percent.

Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO), down 22 cents to $22.99.

Energy companies slipped along with falling crude oil prices.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), down $1.09 to $19.95.

The bank holding company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN), up $1.82 to $26.75.

The Oklahoma-based bank beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

