Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 45, James River 28
Auburn 59, Giles 50
Bethel 70, Phoebus 60
Briar Woods 61, Riverside 46
Buckingham County 44, Appomattox 41, OT
Carlisle 51, Va. Episcopal 40
Cave Spring 55, Staunton River 46
Clover Hill 40, Huguenot 8
E.C. Glass 51, Amherst County 31
East Ridge, Ky. 61, Castlewood 32
Essex 51, Rappahannock County 43
Fauquier 47, Warren County 20
First Colonial 51, Frank Cox 32
Floyd County 46, Blacksburg 41
Grafton 84, New Kent 21
Grassfield 63, Great Bridge 20
Hampton 93, Denbigh 8
Hayfield 65, TJ-Alexandria 39
Highland Springs 80, Hermitage 47
Holston 42, Northwood 17
Holy Child, Md. 59, Flint Hill 48
Hopewell 89, Colonial Heights 41
James Monroe 51, Eastern View 46
Jamestown 54, Warhill 39
Justice High School 51, Annandale 41
Lafayette 71, York 18
Langley 36, George Marshall 17
Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 44, Armstrong 43
Manchester 54, Lloyd Bird 23
Matoaca 50, Meadowbrook 24
Meridian High School 51, Skyline 35
Midlothian 70, Cosby 63
Monacan 74, Powhatan 33
Mount Vernon 53, John R. Lewis 13
Nandua 62, Chincoteague 28
Norfolk Christian School 69, Nansemond-Suffolk 15
Norfolk Collegiate 33, Cape Henry Collegiate 26
Northumberland 23, Lancaster 21
Patrick County 61, Radford 49
Poquoson 42, Smithfield 25
Potomac 32, St. Andrew’s, Md. 23
Potomac Falls 54, Independence 25
Prince George 56, Petersburg 41
Seton School 62, Chelsea Academy 32
Tabb 39, Bruton 30
Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 63, Southwest Virginia Home School 42
Woodside 46, Heritage 18
Yorktown 48, Wakefield 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Richmond HSA vs. James River, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
