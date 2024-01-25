Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 45, James River 28 Auburn 59, Giles 50 Bethel 70, Phoebus 60 Briar Woods 61, Riverside…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 45, James River 28

Auburn 59, Giles 50

Bethel 70, Phoebus 60

Briar Woods 61, Riverside 46

Buckingham County 44, Appomattox 41, OT

Carlisle 51, Va. Episcopal 40

Cave Spring 55, Staunton River 46

Clover Hill 40, Huguenot 8

E.C. Glass 51, Amherst County 31

East Ridge, Ky. 61, Castlewood 32

Essex 51, Rappahannock County 43

Fauquier 47, Warren County 20

First Colonial 51, Frank Cox 32

Floyd County 46, Blacksburg 41

Grafton 84, New Kent 21

Grassfield 63, Great Bridge 20

Hampton 93, Denbigh 8

Hayfield 65, TJ-Alexandria 39

Highland Springs 80, Hermitage 47

Holston 42, Northwood 17

Holy Child, Md. 59, Flint Hill 48

Hopewell 89, Colonial Heights 41

James Monroe 51, Eastern View 46

Jamestown 54, Warhill 39

Justice High School 51, Annandale 41

Lafayette 71, York 18

Langley 36, George Marshall 17

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 44, Armstrong 43

Manchester 54, Lloyd Bird 23

Matoaca 50, Meadowbrook 24

Meridian High School 51, Skyline 35

Midlothian 70, Cosby 63

Monacan 74, Powhatan 33

Mount Vernon 53, John R. Lewis 13

Nandua 62, Chincoteague 28

Norfolk Christian School 69, Nansemond-Suffolk 15

Norfolk Collegiate 33, Cape Henry Collegiate 26

Northumberland 23, Lancaster 21

Patrick County 61, Radford 49

Poquoson 42, Smithfield 25

Potomac 32, St. Andrew’s, Md. 23

Potomac Falls 54, Independence 25

Prince George 56, Petersburg 41

Seton School 62, Chelsea Academy 32

Tabb 39, Bruton 30

Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 63, Southwest Virginia Home School 42

Woodside 46, Heritage 18

Yorktown 48, Wakefield 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Richmond HSA vs. James River, ppd.

