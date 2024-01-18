Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 46, Ridgeview 43 Bayside 50, Ocean Lakes 33 Brunswick Academy 65, Amelia Academy 21 Buffalo Gap…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 46, Ridgeview 43

Bayside 50, Ocean Lakes 33

Brunswick Academy 65, Amelia Academy 21

Buffalo Gap 47, Riverheads 19

Carver 43, Charles City County High School 36

Central – Wise 68, John Battle 40

Central of Lunenburg 50, Buckingham County 43

Charlottesville 81, Monticello 27

Clover Hill 50, Richmond HSA 16

Cosby 64, Powhatan 28

Denbigh Baptist 19, Arcadia 7

Edison 50, TJ-Alexandria 31

Essex 49, Lancaster 8

Falls Church 59, Annandale 30

Grafton 69, Bruton 29

Gretna 71, Altavista 46

Hampton 83, Kecoughtan 8

Hanover 66, Patrick Henry 30

Hidden Valley 66, Johnson County, Tenn. 48

Hopewell 63, Prince George 36

Jamestown 66, Poquoson 47

John Marshall 90, Thomas Dale 60

Liberty-Bedford 43, Chatham 33

Lord Botetourt 57, Franklin County 22

Loudoun County 50, Dominion 46

Massaponax 57, Riverbend 33

Matoaca 53, Dinwiddie 48

Menchville 66, Warwick 28

Midlothian 43, Lloyd Bird 40

Miller School 38, Christchurch 32

Monacan 78, Huguenot 10

Mountain View 55, Stafford 22

Mountain View Christian Academy 42, Highland View, Md. 19

Nandua 58, Broadwater Academy 42

Norfolk Christian School 60, Hampton Roads 15

North Stafford 42, Colonial Forge 28

Patrick Henry 43, Northwood 16

Paul VI Catholic High School 72, Holy Cross, Md. 46

Phoebus 50, Heritage 22

Potomac 50, Gar-Field 27

Pulaski County 54, Cave Spring 36

Regents 57, Fresta Valley Christian School 27

Rural Retreat 53, Holston 22

Rustburg 31, Tunstall 21

Seton School 33, Trinity Christian School 31

Southwest Virginia Home School 48, New Covenant 36

St. Catherine’s 53, Norfolk Academy 51

St. John Paul the Great 60, Fredericksburg Christian 39

StoneBridge School 20, Gateway Christian 14

Tabb 43, New Kent 34

Wakefield School 27, Foxcroft 12

Warhill 50, York 17

Washington-Liberty 52, McLean 46

West Springfield 57, West Potomac 51

Woodgrove 89, Park View-Sterling 21

Woodside 51, Bethel 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Harrisonburg vs. Waynesboro, ccd.

