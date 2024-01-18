Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 46, Ridgeview 43
Bayside 50, Ocean Lakes 33
Brunswick Academy 65, Amelia Academy 21
Buffalo Gap 47, Riverheads 19
Carver 43, Charles City County High School 36
Central – Wise 68, John Battle 40
Central of Lunenburg 50, Buckingham County 43
Charlottesville 81, Monticello 27
Clover Hill 50, Richmond HSA 16
Cosby 64, Powhatan 28
Denbigh Baptist 19, Arcadia 7
Edison 50, TJ-Alexandria 31
Essex 49, Lancaster 8
Falls Church 59, Annandale 30
Grafton 69, Bruton 29
Gretna 71, Altavista 46
Hampton 83, Kecoughtan 8
Hanover 66, Patrick Henry 30
Hidden Valley 66, Johnson County, Tenn. 48
Hopewell 63, Prince George 36
Jamestown 66, Poquoson 47
John Marshall 90, Thomas Dale 60
Liberty-Bedford 43, Chatham 33
Lord Botetourt 57, Franklin County 22
Loudoun County 50, Dominion 46
Massaponax 57, Riverbend 33
Matoaca 53, Dinwiddie 48
Menchville 66, Warwick 28
Midlothian 43, Lloyd Bird 40
Miller School 38, Christchurch 32
Monacan 78, Huguenot 10
Mountain View 55, Stafford 22
Mountain View Christian Academy 42, Highland View, Md. 19
Nandua 58, Broadwater Academy 42
Norfolk Christian School 60, Hampton Roads 15
North Stafford 42, Colonial Forge 28
Patrick Henry 43, Northwood 16
Paul VI Catholic High School 72, Holy Cross, Md. 46
Phoebus 50, Heritage 22
Potomac 50, Gar-Field 27
Pulaski County 54, Cave Spring 36
Regents 57, Fresta Valley Christian School 27
Rural Retreat 53, Holston 22
Rustburg 31, Tunstall 21
Seton School 33, Trinity Christian School 31
Southwest Virginia Home School 48, New Covenant 36
St. Catherine’s 53, Norfolk Academy 51
St. John Paul the Great 60, Fredericksburg Christian 39
StoneBridge School 20, Gateway Christian 14
Tabb 43, New Kent 34
Wakefield School 27, Foxcroft 12
Warhill 50, York 17
Washington-Liberty 52, McLean 46
West Springfield 57, West Potomac 51
Woodgrove 89, Park View-Sterling 21
Woodside 51, Bethel 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Harrisonburg vs. Waynesboro, ccd.
