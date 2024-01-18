Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 59, Ridgeview 51 Alexandria City 51, Fairfax 43 Annandale 62, Falls Church 50 Bayside 65, Ocean…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 59, Ridgeview 51

Alexandria City 51, Fairfax 43

Annandale 62, Falls Church 50

Bayside 65, Ocean Lakes 43

Blue Ridge School 83, Va. Episcopal 54

Buckingham County 75, Central of Lunenburg 37

Buffalo Gap 46, Riverheads 44

Caroline 46, Chancellor 39

Carroll County 62, Radford 54

Charlottesville 63, Monticello 48

Christ Chapel Academy 68, Covenant Christian, Ill. 49

Christchurch 50, Veritas Classic Christian School 46

Colonial Forge 46, North Stafford 33

Denbigh 103, Gloucester 23

Evergreen Christian 57, Rock Creek Christian Academy White, Md. 54

Franklin County 59, Cave Spring 55

Galax 57, Fort Chiswell 54

George Wythe 76, Honaker 48

Glenvar 67, James River 45

Grace Christian 66, Williamsburg Christian Academy 48

Hampton 52, Kecoughtan 40

Harrisonburg 77, East Rockingham 65

Hayfield 79, John R. Lewis 35

Heritage 58, Phoebus 49

Herndon 64, Langley 58

John Handley 75, Skyline 66

King William 89, Mathews 48

Loudoun County 71, Dominion 61

Massaponax 76, Riverbend 52

McLean 58, Washington-Liberty 45

Miller School 56, New Covenant 45

Mills Godwin 63, Hermitage High School 59

Nansemond-Suffolk 58, Cape Henry Collegiate 51

Norfolk Christian School 44, Hampton Roads 41

Patrick Henry 43, Northwood 16

Paul VI Catholic High School 90, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 61

Regents 59, Fresta Valley Christian School 16

Roanoke Catholic 82, Fishburne Military 49

Roanoke Valley Christian 60, Ridgeview Christian 42

Shenandoah Valley Academy 80, Massanutten Military 27

Stafford 60, Mountain View, Ore. 49

StoneBridge School 45, Gateway Christian 29

Stuarts Draft 78, Wilson Memorial 72

Summit Christian Academy 56, Suffolk Christian Academy 55

TJ-Alexandria 52, Edison 38

Tuscarora 81, Loudoun Valley 50

W.T. Woodson 56, James Robinson 39

Woodgrove 77, Park View-Sterling 47

Woodside 66, Bethel 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Graham vs. Shady Spring, W.Va., ccd.

Waynesboro vs. Harrisonburg, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.