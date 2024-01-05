Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Battlefield 39, Patriot 37 Bethel 72, Denbigh 5 Blacksburg 56, Cave Spring 36 Brunswick Academy 29, Southampton…

Battlefield 39, Patriot 37

Bethel 72, Denbigh 5

Blacksburg 56, Cave Spring 36

Brunswick Academy 29, Southampton Academy 16

C.D. Hylton 41, Colonial Forge 40

Carlisle 56, Miller School 45

Centreville 58, James Madison 27

Chantilly 50, South Lakes 29

Chopticon, Md. 52, Colonial Beach 21

Christ Chapel Academy 56, Dominion Christian 23

Christ Church Episcopal, S.C. 56, Dominion 23

Collegiate-Richmond 49, Cape Henry Collegiate 18

East Ridge, Ky. 44, Council 10

Essex 55, Mathews 29

Floyd County 54, Franklin County 35

Grafton 67, York 7

Hampton 65, Warwick 39

Hampton Roads 70, Veritas Classic Christian School 12

Heritage 43, Gloucester 34

James Robinson 54, Fairfax 36

Jamestown 66, Smithfield 3

Kenston Forest 28, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 26

King William 44, West Point 24

Lafayette 36, Tabb 27

Lancaster 43, Northampton 38

Lightridge 59, Loudoun County 35

Lloyd Bird 61, Albemarle 23

Menchville 80, Phoebus 36

Millbrook 62, Jefferson, W.Va. 40

Norfolk Christian School 75, Arcadia 5

Oakton 43, Westfield 38

Osbourn 53, Park View-Sterling 42

Poquoson 42, Bruton 27

Richmond Christian 62, Fuqua School 33

Roanoke Catholic 62, North Cross 32

Skyline 59, Warren County 45

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 58, Roanoke Valley Christian 8

Southwest Virginia Home School 43, Timberlake Christian 24

State Line 61, Greater Cabarrus Home, N.C. 19

Surry County 44, Northumberland 28

The Covenant School 56, Carroll County 49

Warhill 59, New Kent 53

Western Branch 65, Ocean Lakes 46

Westover Christian 55, Community Baptist, N.C. 34

Woodgrove 47, Briar Woods 39

Woodside 63, Kecoughtan 21

