Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battlefield 39, Patriot 37
Bethel 72, Denbigh 5
Blacksburg 56, Cave Spring 36
Brunswick Academy 29, Southampton Academy 16
C.D. Hylton 41, Colonial Forge 40
Carlisle 56, Miller School 45
Centreville 58, James Madison 27
Chantilly 50, South Lakes 29
Chopticon, Md. 52, Colonial Beach 21
Christ Chapel Academy 56, Dominion Christian 23
Christ Church Episcopal, S.C. 56, Dominion 23
Collegiate-Richmond 49, Cape Henry Collegiate 18
East Ridge, Ky. 44, Council 10
Essex 55, Mathews 29
Floyd County 54, Franklin County 35
Grafton 67, York 7
Hampton 65, Warwick 39
Hampton Roads 70, Veritas Classic Christian School 12
Heritage 43, Gloucester 34
James Robinson 54, Fairfax 36
Jamestown 66, Smithfield 3
Kenston Forest 28, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 26
King William 44, West Point 24
Lafayette 36, Tabb 27
Lancaster 43, Northampton 38
Lightridge 59, Loudoun County 35
Lloyd Bird 61, Albemarle 23
Menchville 80, Phoebus 36
Millbrook 62, Jefferson, W.Va. 40
Norfolk Christian School 75, Arcadia 5
Oakton 43, Westfield 38
Osbourn 53, Park View-Sterling 42
Poquoson 42, Bruton 27
Richmond Christian 62, Fuqua School 33
Roanoke Catholic 62, North Cross 32
Skyline 59, Warren County 45
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 58, Roanoke Valley Christian 8
Southwest Virginia Home School 43, Timberlake Christian 24
State Line 61, Greater Cabarrus Home, N.C. 19
Surry County 44, Northumberland 28
The Covenant School 56, Carroll County 49
Warhill 59, New Kent 53
Western Branch 65, Ocean Lakes 46
Westover Christian 55, Community Baptist, N.C. 34
Woodgrove 47, Briar Woods 39
Woodside 63, Kecoughtan 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
