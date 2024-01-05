Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria City 55, West Potomac 52 Alleghany 81, James River 38 Arcadia 65, Norfolk Christian School 63…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 55, West Potomac 52

Alleghany 81, James River 38

Arcadia 65, Norfolk Christian School 63

Atlee 74, Powhatan 68

Bath County 70, Craig County 59

Bethel 47, Denbigh 37

Blue Ridge Christian 60, Temple Christian 56

Central – Wise 60, Honaker 59

Christ Chapel Academy 63, Dominion Christian 50

Eastern Mennonite 78, Roanoke Catholic 51

Fairfax 71, James Robinson 46

Glenvar 64, Christiansburg 55

Greenbrier Christian 43, Walsingham Academy 28

Hampton 72, Warwick 54

Hampton Roads 56, Veritas Classic Christian School 47

Hanover 76, Rappahannock 29

Heritage 101, Gloucester 26

James Madison 54, Centreville 31

Jefferson, W.Va. 69, Millbrook 58

King William 72, West Point 34

Lancaster 81, Northampton 73

Life Christian 72, Grace Christian 62

Lloyd Bird 63, Petersburg 45

Maret, D.C. 69, Potomac 55

Marion 58, Rural Retreat 37

Mathews 48, Essex 43

Menchville 72, Phoebus 54

Narrows 72, Eastern Montgomery 41

North Cross 99, Fishburne Military 41

Oakton 70, Westfield 68

Park View-Sterling 73, Unity Reed 64

Paul VI Catholic High School 79, Good Counsel, Md. 47

Pineville, Ky. 71, Thomas Walker 33

Radford 55, Patrick County 23

Regents 33, Faith Christian-Roanoke 27

South Lakes 67, Chantilly 48

Stone Bridge 59, Loudoun Valley 45

Warhill 59, New Kent 53

Woodgrove 78, Briar Woods 58

Woodside 90, Kecoughtan 66

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.