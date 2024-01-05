Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 55, West Potomac 52
Alleghany 81, James River 38
Arcadia 65, Norfolk Christian School 63
Atlee 74, Powhatan 68
Bath County 70, Craig County 59
Bethel 47, Denbigh 37
Blue Ridge Christian 60, Temple Christian 56
Central – Wise 60, Honaker 59
Christ Chapel Academy 63, Dominion Christian 50
Eastern Mennonite 78, Roanoke Catholic 51
Fairfax 71, James Robinson 46
Glenvar 64, Christiansburg 55
Greenbrier Christian 43, Walsingham Academy 28
Hampton 72, Warwick 54
Hampton Roads 56, Veritas Classic Christian School 47
Hanover 76, Rappahannock 29
Heritage 101, Gloucester 26
James Madison 54, Centreville 31
Jefferson, W.Va. 69, Millbrook 58
King William 72, West Point 34
Lancaster 81, Northampton 73
Life Christian 72, Grace Christian 62
Lloyd Bird 63, Petersburg 45
Maret, D.C. 69, Potomac 55
Marion 58, Rural Retreat 37
Mathews 48, Essex 43
Menchville 72, Phoebus 54
Narrows 72, Eastern Montgomery 41
North Cross 99, Fishburne Military 41
Oakton 70, Westfield 68
Park View-Sterling 73, Unity Reed 64
Paul VI Catholic High School 79, Good Counsel, Md. 47
Pineville, Ky. 71, Thomas Walker 33
Radford 55, Patrick County 23
Regents 33, Faith Christian-Roanoke 27
South Lakes 67, Chantilly 48
Stone Bridge 59, Loudoun Valley 45
Warhill 59, New Kent 53
Woodgrove 78, Briar Woods 58
Woodside 90, Kecoughtan 66
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
