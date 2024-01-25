This Kitchen Design is Trending: Should You Do It?

The latest home design trends have made a complete departure from the dominant styles of the past decade. Grays are…

The latest home design trends have made a complete departure from the dominant styles of the past decade. Grays are out and bold, bright colors are in. Natural materials like oak and bamboo are replacing synthetic. And the classic subway tile is taking a backseat to a new kitchen design — full-height backsplashes.

Full-height backsplashes act as an extension, where the countertop seamlessly blends onto the wall.

While this kitchen trend is all the rage right now, is it worth doing? Here’s a look at how full-height backsplashes are being used today, who it might be right for and some pros and cons of this trendy kitchen design.

What Is a Full-Height Backsplash?

A full-height backsplash, also referred to as a slab or panel backsplash, carries the countertop material onto the adjacent wall. This continuation can achieve a showstopping look in the kitchen.

“It’s both aesthetically beautiful and functional to let the backsplash be an extension of the countertop,” said Malin Lundkvist, head of brand marketing for Swedish kitchen designer Nordiska Kök, via email.

The phrase “full height” is a bit deceiving because it can be a small slab, reaching the standard 15-inch backsplash height with the remaining walls bare. You can also have just one section be full height, such as behind the stove. Another option is to have the entire kitchen wall covered with a full-height backsplash to the ceiling.

“We’re seeing kitchens become less utilitarian and more of a space that feels cozy and intentionally designed,” says design blogger Erin Conway, founder of home and garden website Kismet House in Pacific Grove, California. “A lot of our clients install full-stone backsplash that comes up about 18 to 24 inches off the counter, hitting right underneath the uppers or replacing the uppers completely. Instead, there will be a ledge to hold cups, plates and art.”

Pros and Cons of Full-Height Backsplashes

While a full-height backsplash can be a stunning centerpiece, there are some considerations before jumping on board.

Natural stones are taking center stage in kitchens. Marble, quartzite, soapstone and even granite and quartz with similar marbling and veining to natural stones are becoming popular countertop choices again. “People are gravitating toward stones that offer lots of visual interest and movement,” Conway says. However, not all materials are ideal for this treatment.

“You have to be careful putting full-height backsplashes behind ranges,” says Jason McDonald, interior designer and founder of Lighthouse Cabinetry in Toronto. “If you want to use a quartz backsplash, for example, you can have lamination issues because of the heat from the stove.”

McDonald advises homeowners choosing natural stone to make sure it’s sealed properly to stand the test of time.

“Most fabricators are bringing in fully sealed stones, it just requires some maintenance annually to make sure everything is fully sealed to prevent staining, scratching and etching,” he says.

McDonald installed a full-height backsplash in his recent kitchen renovation and he says it wasn’t an easy installation. He had to carefully work with the installers to make sure the marbling lined up from the counter to the wall to get the desired veining effect.

There is also the cost. A full-height backsplash may not make sense for your home depending on the size and the material selected. The average backsplash installation cost is $1,000, with prices ranging from $500 to $1,700, according to home improvement network and information company Angi.

Choosing more expensive materials like marble will increase the cost. Full-height backsplashes generally come with a higher price tag since they require more materials and labor. According to online cabinet retailer Kitchen Cabinet Kings, both quartz and marble slab backsplashes will cost an average of $90 per square foot. A granite backsplash will cost between $50-$75 per square foot. While a solid slab backsplash will always cost more than a traditional tile backsplash, it may have more resale value and generally requires less maintenance than tile.

Full-height backsplashes are more commonly found in higher-end homes because of the cost of installing the countertops. “You need to have a higher budget to accommodate the cost of essentially putting your countertop up to the ceiling. In a home with taller ceilings, this can get pretty expensive,” McDonald says.

Who Should Choose a Full-Height Backsplash?

Full-height backsplashes can work in all types of homes. It doesn’t have to be an exclusive look for more expensive properties. “However, you don’t want to over-renovate for your area. Just be mindful of your price point when it comes to the materials you are choosing,” says Conway.

If you will be able to recoup the investment because it falls in line with the quality and finishings of similar homes in your area, full-height backsplashes may be right for you. Just make sure it aligns with the rest of the aesthetic of your home. You don’t want an ultra-chic kitchen while the rest of your home remains in the 1990s.

The key is blending the overall aesthetic of your home. “Use materials that contrast, such as a minimalist kitchen with a dramatic stone or a wood kitchen with a countertop and backsplash in stainless steel,” Lundkvist says. “A cohesive look provides a harmonious feel in the kitchen.”

Bold patterns and colors are in right now, but you still want to balance these design elements with neutral materials. As with any trend, don’t do it just because it’s trending. The design should always align with your personal preferences, budget and home’s overall feel.

