Thermo Fisher: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.63 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $4.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.64 per share.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies posted revenue of $10.89 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6 billion, or $15.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.86 billion.

Thermo Fisher expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.95 to $22 per share, with revenue in the range of $42.1 billion to $43.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMO

