The Top Real Estate Companies in Jacksonville

Known for its sunny climate and extensive parks system, many people would call Jacksonville, Florida, a great place to call home. The average home value in Jacksonville is about $292,000, says Zillow. That’s a 2.3% decrease from a year ago.

If you’re eager to buy a home in Jacksonville, it’s important to find a good real estate agent to help with your search. Here are some of the top firms in the city by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

The Josh Rogers F3 Home Team

Affiliated with eXp Realty, the Josh Rogers F3 Home Team consists of 14 real estate professionals. Broker associate Josh Rogers says real estate has been his passion for more than 10 years. The team covers areas that include Atlantic Beach, Beacon Lake, Jacksonville Beach, Silverleaf and St. Augustine Beach.

The Welch Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Partners Southside, the Welch Team has served Northeast Florida for more than 12 years. The firm focuses on a wide range of areas, including Atlantic Beach, Fruit Cove, Jacksonville Beach, Murray Hill, Palencia, Riverside, San Marco and St. Augustine. The Welch Team consists of almost two dozen real estate professionals. Owner Christina Welch not only knows the local area inside and out, but also is a military relocation professional.

The Rocco Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Rocco Group consists of 16 real estate professionals committed to bringing a sense of ease to the complex business of real estate. Sarah Rocco, owner and CEO, began her real estate career in Jacksonville in 2016. The firms boasts $310 million in real estate volume sold to date and serves communities that include Ponte Vedra, Riverside, Nocatee and Jacksonville’s beach areas.

The Dana Hancock Team

Affiliated with RE/MAX, the Dana Hancock Team consists of six real estate professionals. Team leader Dana Hancock has been licensed in Jacksonville since 1997 and started selling real estate in 1998. She and her team are eager to help buyers throughout St. Johns County.

The Cindy Gavin Team

Affiliated with RE/MAX, the Cindy Gavin Team is committed to helping buyers in Northeast Florida. With a focus on areas that include San Marco, Neptune Beach, Beachwalk and Plantation, the firm knows Jacksonville and the surrounding communities inside and out. The Cindy Gavin Team consists of seven professionals. Cindy Gavin is a Florida native and has lived in Northeast Florida for more than 40 years.

Allison Steilberg

Affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, Allison Steilberg is committed to helping Jacksonville buyers decide where to live, whether it’s in town or at the beach. Steilberg serves buyers looking at communities that include Riverside, San Marco, Northside and Ponte Vedra Beach. As a real estate professional in Florida for over 18 years, Steilberg has overseen more than 300 transactions and prides herself on her strong work ethic.

The Cavanaugh Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams Southside Atlantic Partners, the Cavanaugh Team consists of seven real estate professionals dedicated to working on Florida’s First Coast region. The firm has over 40 years of real estate experience.

Anchored Real Estate Group

Anchored Real Estate Group is a boutique real estate firm with a team of seven members. The firm boasts more than $100 million in sales volume and has military relocation experience. Anchored Real Estate Group serves communities that include Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach and Ponte Vedra.

Anita Vining

Affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, Anita Vining specializes in waterfront properties along the St. John’s River and the Atlantic Coastline. Vining has been licensed for more than 40 years and has produced over $300 million in real estate transactions since 1997. Her specialties include gated and golf course communities, riverfront properties and relocations. Vining works with buyers in communities that include San Marco, San Jose, Northside and the many beaches of Jacksonville.

The O’Steen Group

Affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, the O’Steen Group serves communities ranging from San Marco to Arlington to Ponte Vedra Beach. Elizabeth O’Steen was born and raised in Jacksonville and became licensed to sell real estate in 2022. Austin O’Steen, a lifelong Jacksonville resident, teamed up with Elizabeth in 2021 to become the O’Steen Group. Their motto is “We have you covered from town to the beaches, and everything in between.” In 2021, the firm closed on just under $28 million in sales volume.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Jacksonville could start with one of the options above. But since buying a home is a huge undertaking and commitment, it pays to interview a few different agents before making your choice.

Specifically, you want an agent who communicates well, understands your budget (and is respectful of it), and knows the local market intimately. Have a few conversations so you can feel confident that you’ve made the right choice.

