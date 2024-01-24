The First Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $11 million in its fourth quarter.
The Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $91.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $75.5 million, or $2.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $296 million.
