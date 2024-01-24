The First Bancorp Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.7…

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Damariscotta, Maine, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $38.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.5 million, or $2.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $80.6 million.

