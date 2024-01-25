The Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) on Thursday reported net income of $44 million…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) on Thursday reported net income of $44 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based bank said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $192.3 million, or $3.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $466.1 million.

