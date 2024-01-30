The 20 Most Stressful Jobs

Jobs that require the most stress tolerance All jobs involve some stress, but certain careers take it to the next…

All jobs involve some stress, but certain careers take it to the next level.

While stress could motivate you to perform better at work, an excessive amount can be a health hazard. According to the American Psychological Association, chronic stress puts you at increased risk for physical and mental health problems, including anxiety, depression, digestive issues, muscle tension and heart disease.

Find out where your dream job falls on the list and how it compares with other high-stress careers in U.S. News’ Best Jobs ranking. Jobs are ordered from lowest to highest stress level, taking into account work conditions, stability and safety. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

20. Nurse Practitioner

Median salary: $121,610

Education needed: Master’s degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 44.5%

A nurse practitioner, also known as an advanced practice registered nurse, is a nurse who has completed additional master’s or doctoral-level education, among other requirements. Nurse practitioners can diagnose illnesses, perform physical exams, authorize treatment plans and prescribe medication.

While nurse practitioners earn a lucrative salary, dealing with sick or injured patients regularly can be physically and emotionally taxing.

19. Chiropractor

Median salary: $75,380

Education needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 8.8%

Chiropractors care for patients by using spinal adjustments and manual manipulations to address issues with their musculoskeletal systems. Being a chiropractor can be stressful due to the physical demands of manual adjustments and the variability in patient responses.

18. Orthodontist

Median salary: $174,360

Education needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 4.5%

Orthodontists are dental specialists who fix irregularities in teeth and jaws. They straighten teeth and create corrective treatment plans for problems such as overbites and underbites. Managing diverse patient cases, long hours, and meeting patient expectations can all lead to stress and burnout in this profession.

17. Dental Hygienist

Median salary: $81,400

Education needed: Associate degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 7.4%

Dental hygienists typically work alongside dentists to help patients maintain good oral health. Some of their duties include cleaning patients’ teeth by removing tartar and stains, applying sealants and fluorides, and taking X-rays. While dental hygienists make a decent living, dealing with fast-paced work environments, repetitive tasks and the need for meticulous attention to detail can be mentally taxing.

16. Pharmacist

Median salary: $132,750

Education needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 2.6%

Pharmacists prepare and dispense medications. They also educate patients on how to take the medicines and inform them about what to do if side effects occur. To become one, you’ll need a Pharm.D. degree, which typically takes at least four years to complete. While pharmacists don’t perform arduous physical labor, handling high volumes of prescriptions and dispensing accurate medications can be mentally exhausting.

15. Ophthalmic Medical Technician

Median salary: $38,860

Education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

Expected job growth by 2032: 12.7%

Ophthalmic medical technicians work alongside ophthalmologists to administer eye examinations, which involve checking visual acuity, testing confrontational visual fields, assessing ocular muscles and more. Managing complex machinery, handling delicate eye conditions and ensuring patient comfort can all contribute to stress in this profession.

14. Medical Records Technician

Median salary: $47,180

Education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

Expected job growth by 2032: 8.5%

Medical records technicians, also known as coding specialists, are responsible for maintaining patient records in health care facilities like hospitals and clinics. Since medical records technicians deal with a lot of sensitive information and must ensure all medical records are accurate and up to date, their work could be stressful at times.

13. Psychiatrist

Median salary: $226,880

Education needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 6.7%

Psychiatrists are physicians who diagnose, treat and work to prevent disorders relating to the mind and mental health. While helping people achieve a better mental state can be deeply rewarding, dealing with patients who suffer from conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression can be emotionally draining and stressful.

12. Nurse Midwife

Median salary: $120,880

Education needed: Master’s degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 6.4%

Nurse midwives assist women during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period. They offer prenatal care, labor and delivery assistance, and family planning services. The stress in this profession typically comes from dealing with the emotional intensity and unpredictability of labor, the responsibility for both the mother and baby’s well-being, and the need for quick decision-making.

11. Anesthesiologist

Median salary: $239,200

Education needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 2.6%

Anesthesiologists deal with pain management for patients. They monitor patient health during a procedure, adjusting the amount of anesthetic to relieve pain.

There’s pressure to ensure the patient stays safe, and anesthesiologists must make critical decisions about a patient’s life and health. They may also work long hours and need to be on call.

10. Veterinarian

Median salary: $103,260

Education needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 19.7%

Veterinarians diagnose and treat animals. Their duties include performing surgeries, prescribing medications, vaccinating against diseases and caring for injuries. In some cases, they may have to euthanize sick or dying animals. The demanding nature of dealing with critically ill animals and making tough decisions about their health often places veterinarians under significant pressure and stress.

9. Pediatrician

Median salary: $190,350

Education needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 0.9%

Pediatricians are medical professionals who diagnose, treat and provide medical care for children from birth until age 18. While working with children can be fulfilling and fun, dealing with complex medical conditions in young patients, communicating with concerned parents, and managing high patient volumes can lead to stress and anxiety.

8. Optician

Median salary: $39,610

Education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Expected job growth by 2032: 2.7%

Opticians help people select and fit eyeglasses or contact lenses. They interpret prescriptions, take measurements and ensure proper frame adjustments. Opticians typically work in stores that sell eyewear, which can get busy during the weekends or holidays. If you’re interested in becoming an optician, make sure you’re OK with the pressure of meeting customer expectations and the possibility of working in a fast-paced environment.

7. Podiatrist

Median salary: $148,720

Education needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 1%

Podiatrists are physicians who specialize in treating foot conditions, such as ingrown nails, bunions, fractured ankles and bone spurs. Like most other professions in the health care industry, podiatrists often deal with stress caused by their high-pressure work environments.

6. Elementary School Teacher

Median salary: $61,690

Education needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 0.7%

Elementary school teachers create lesson plans, instruct diverse subjects, assess student progress, and foster a positive learning environment for kids between kindergarten and fifth or sixth grade. While interacting with children can offer wholesome and rewarding experiences, maintaining classroom discipline, coping with high workloads and engaging with parents can make the profession demanding.

5. Child and Family Social Worker

Median salary: $50,820

Education needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 5.3%

Child and family social workers help protect youth from neglect, aid families with getting social assistance and provide other support for children. Due to fewer staff resources and heavy caseloads, work can be stressful for child and family social workers. However, helping families in need may be a fulfilling job.

4. School Counselor

Median salary: $60,140

Education needed: Master’s degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 5.4%

School counselors provide support to students in academic, social and emotional aspects. They often help address students’ mental health concerns and assist in crisis intervention. High school counselors may even help students with college application materials and coordinate study trips. The job can be stressful since school counselors must be prepared to address all kinds of student issues.

3. Marriage and Family Therapist

Median salary: $56,570

Education needed: Master’s degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 14.9%

Marriage and family therapists may sometimes work on weekends and in the evening to meet clients in addition to working full time. They use different treatments to help people resolve problems in their relationships. It’s also stressful helping people in relationships deal with difficult circumstances, such as the end of a marriage.

Marriage and family therapists may also need to market their practice and coordinate payment with patients and insurance companies. Striving to find positive outcomes with patients can lead to stress in this position.

2. High School Teacher

Median salary: $62,360

Education needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 1%

High school teachers instruct students from the ninth to 12th grade on various subjects to prepare them for graduation and higher education. Being a high school teacher can be a rollercoaster since you’re juggling SAT prep, creating lesson plans and getting students ready for college while meeting parental expectations.

1. Middle School Teacher

Median salary: $61,810

Education needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 0.8%

Middle school teachers typically work with teenagers in grades sixth through eighth and teach subjects like science, math, physical education, English, social studies and foreign language. Teaching middle school can be a handful since you may have to deal with students’ behavioral fluctuations as they experience hormonal and physical changes during this stage of their lives.

Update 01/31/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.