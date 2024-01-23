Texas Instruments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.37 billion. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.37 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.49.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.08 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.51 billion, or $7.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion.

