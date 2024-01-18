Texas Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20.2 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20.2 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $448.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $245.9 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $171.9 million, or $3.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.08 billion.

