Tetra: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $75 million in…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $75 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of $1.40 per share.

The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTEK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.