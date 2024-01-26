Territorial Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) on Friday reported net income of $334,000 in its fourth…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) on Friday reported net income of $334,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 4 cents per share.

The holding company for Territorial Savings Bank posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $45.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBNK

