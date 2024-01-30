Teradyne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $117.1…

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $117.1 million.

The North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $670.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $676.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $448.8 million, or $2.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.68 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $540 million to $590 million for the fiscal first quarter.

