Teledyne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $323.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of $6.75. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.44 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.06 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $885.7 million, or $18.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Teledyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.55 to $4.65.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.35 to $20.68 per share.

