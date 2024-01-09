TD SYNNEX: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $187.5…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $187.5 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $2.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $14.41 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.54 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $626.9 million, or $6.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $57.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, TD SYNNEX expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.60 to $3.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $14 million to $14.7 million for the fiscal first quarter.

