Taro: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA BAY, Israel (AP) — HAIFA BAY, Israel (AP) — Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) on Thursday reported profit of $20.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa Bay, Israel-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The drug maker posted revenue of $157.1 million in the period.

