T-Mobile: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.01…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.01 billion.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.67 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $20.48 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.69 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.32 billion, or $6.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $78.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMUS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.