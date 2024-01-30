Sysco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $415.2 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $415.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $19.29 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.3 billion.

Sysco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.