Synovus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $70.3 million.…

The Columbus, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The holding company for Synovus Bank posted revenue of $839.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $488.7 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $527.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $543.7 million, or $3.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.22 billion.

