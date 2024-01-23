Synchrony: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $440 million. The…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $440 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The consumer credit company posted revenue of $5.55 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.47 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.24 billion, or $5.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $17 billion.

