Super Micro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Monday reported net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Monday reported net income of $296 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $5.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $5.59 per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Super Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.20 to $6.01.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.7 billion to $4.1 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Super Micro expects full-year revenue in the range of $14.3 billion to $14.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMCI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.