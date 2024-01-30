Stryker: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.14 billion. The…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.14 billion.

The Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $2.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.27 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $5.82 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.17 billion, or $8.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.5 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.70 to $12 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.