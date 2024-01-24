Stock Yards: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported net income of $23.9…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported net income of $23.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. posted revenue of $119.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $86.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $107.7 million, or $3.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $340.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYBT

