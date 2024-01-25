STMicroelectronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.08 billion. On a per-share…

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.08 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Geneva-based company said it had profit of $1.14.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $4.28 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.21 billion, or $4.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.29 billion.

