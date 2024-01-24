Sterling Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.1 million…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Southfield, Michigan, said it had earnings of 10 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $33.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.4 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $67.7 million.

