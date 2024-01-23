Steel Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $424.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $2.61.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $4.23 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.45 billion, or $14.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.8 billion.

