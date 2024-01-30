Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Starbucks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Starbucks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 30, 2024, 4:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 90 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The coffee chain posted revenue of $9.43 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBUX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up