Starbucks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 90 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The coffee chain posted revenue of $9.43 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.55 billion.

