Staffing 360: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 9, 2024, 4:24 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period.

