Southwest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported a loss of $219 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported a loss of $219 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $6.82 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.74 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.