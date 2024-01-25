SouthState: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — SouthState Corporation (SSB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $106.8…

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — SouthState Corporation (SSB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $106.8 million.

The Winter Haven, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.67 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $580.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $419.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $494.3 million, or $6.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.