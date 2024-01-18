Southern First: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Thursday reported net income of $4.2…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Thursday reported net income of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The holding company for Southern First Bank posted revenue of $51.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.4 million, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $87.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFST

