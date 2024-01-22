SmarFinancial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.2 million. The…

SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.2 million.

The Knoxville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $65.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.1 million, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.6 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $152.4 million.

