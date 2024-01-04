Simply Good Foods: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $35.6…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $35.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The nutritional foods company posted revenue of $308.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $309.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMPL

