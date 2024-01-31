Silgan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $64.4…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $64.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $326 million, or $2.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Silgan expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 70 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share.

