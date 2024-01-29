Sierra Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.3 million. The…

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.3 million.

The Porterville, California-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The parent company of Bank of the Sierra posted revenue of $50.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.8 million, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $142.8 million.

Sierra Bancorp shares have decreased almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSRR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.