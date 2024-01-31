Shore Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.5 million…

EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 39 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $78.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.2 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.2 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $168.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI

