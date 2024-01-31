Live Radio
Shore Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 31, 2024, 5:29 PM

EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 39 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $78.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.2 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.2 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $168.7 million.

