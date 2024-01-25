Sherwin-Williams: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $356.2 million. The Cleveland-based company…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $356.2 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $5.25 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.39 billion, or $9.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.05 billion.

Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.85 to $11.35 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.