ServisFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) on Monday reported earnings of $42.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The holding company for ServisFirst Bank posted revenue of $236.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $109.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $206.9 million, or $3.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $441.4 million.

