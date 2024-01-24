ServiceNow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $295 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.11 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations posted revenue of $2.44 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.73 billion, or $8.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.97 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ServiceNow said it expects revenue in the range of $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.56 billion to $10.58 billion.

