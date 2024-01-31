Selective Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $124.8…

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $124.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Branchville, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.01. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $365.2 million, or $5.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.24 billion.

